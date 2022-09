James Tracy Denson was last seen on August 1 in Guntersville, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man in the Guntersville area.

James Denson (Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Denson has access to a blue 2008 Chevrolet 1500 and a 1999 BMW 3231.

If you have any information on Denson’s whereabouts or have seen him in the area, contact the sheriff’s office at (256) 582-2034.