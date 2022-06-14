BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) – Saturday June 25th from 1 p.m. through 10 p.m. the Boaz-Albertville Amateur Radio Club, will be partaking in a national amateur radio exercise at Beulah Baptist Church located in Boaz.

The event is ARRL Field Day, which has been held annually by the American Radio Relay League since 1933. These events will demonstrate the radio operators ability to work under any condition and set up an independent, wireless communications network.

At the Boaz-Albertville Amateur Radio Club event radio operators will be establishing temporary radio stations to communicate with others in the area and around the county. More Ham radios will be set up at people homes and backyards to participate in the nationwide event.

It is estimated that over 3 million people worldwide are licensed radio operators, with 750,000 of those being in the U.S.

David Sellars, call sign KB4LA, told News 19, “Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers.”

With a very active hurricane season being predicted this demonstration will show the effectiveness of these radio’s and their operators.

Ham radios are able to function without the use of internet or phone systems, and operators can set up a station anywhere in minutes which can be extremely useful in severe weather situations.

Beulah Baptist Church is located at, 1991 Beulah Rd, Boaz, AL 35957.