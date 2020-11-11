Guntersville’s Ace Aeronautics expands with state-of-the-art paint booth, media blast facility

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Lake Guntersville brings a lot of recreation to Marshall County, but one company is working to put it on the map for a different reason.

Ace Aeronautics, LLC started out developing cockpit upgrades for transport category aircraft. Now, it is changing the game in aircraft painting.

The company recently completed a new, state-of-the-art paint booth, media blast facility, and 40,000-square-foot hangar at its location near the Guntersville Municipal Airport.

“We know it’s the newest paint facility in the state, likely in the Southeast because it’s just been completed. It is not robotically operated, a man is in the loop and doing the paint. It is reverse flow, so the air comes in from the back and then goes out the side with no cloud or mist of fog or paint in the air,” explained Stapleton.

Stapleton told News 19 Tuesday that they saw a need and wanted to fill it.

“There are three paint facilities located in North Alabama that are permanent structures like this one of those only two are on a runway spo that a person, if they wanted to paint an airplane, they could land there. One of those facilities is located in more of an industrial section, if you will, and that facility is only accessible by helicopter. Additionally, the Redstone Arsenal has a pain backlog, so we’re trying to assist in that,” added Stapleton.

The expansion could add up to 150 new high-paying jobs.

That along with attracting other businesses could snowball into a big economic boost for the community.

“From the Mapco on the corner, to going downtown to one of the local shops, that just keeps rolling, so that’s one of our things we hope to do by our growth in Marshall County is power the economy

Stapleton said the company is a one-stop-shop for commercial and government aviation users where they can land and enjoy marshall county while their aircraft is modernized with avionics and painted.

Ace Aeronautics is also working to be environmentally conscious by using reusable plastic media in the blast facility to remove existing paint and other products from aircraft before painting it.