Guntersville woman killed in weekend crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Guntersville woman died in a wreck Sunday night south of Arab, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers said.

Brianna Alexus Vaughn, 21, died when her vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic on Alabama Highway 69 and hit an SUV. The wreck happened around 9 p.m., troopers said.

Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Marshall Medical Center North. That person’s condition wasn’t available.

ALEA troopers are still investigating the wreck.