Guntersville urgent care clinic taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – One Guntersville urgent care clinic is once again taking appointments for the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Community Urgent Care Lakeside North announced Friday that the clinic had received a new shipment of Pfizer vaccines and the public can schedule an appointment by calling the clinic at (256) 571-8460.

After scheduling an appointment, patients are encouraged to download, print, and complete the paperwork ahead of time to speed up the process in office.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, insured or not, and anyone age 16 and older is welcome to schedule their appointment with the clinic.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the clinic, located at 38 Rowe Drive in Guntersville.