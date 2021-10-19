Guntersville Taco Bell murder suspect indicted by grand jury

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing two people at a Taco Bell in Guntersville.

Kenov Williams, 24, is accused of killing 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old on September 23 in the Taco Bell parking lot.

Williams was charged with capital murder and is being held at the Marshall County Jail with no bond.

The indictment states the grand jury found cause to believe Williams intentionally caused the death of the two teens.

Court documents filed on October 6 say Williams claimed he acted in self-defense. Those documents also ask for a bond to be set and mention that his family relies on Williams for living expenses.

His arraignment court hearing was set for January 3, 2022.