MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Georgia man charged with murder in a 2021 shooting at a Guntersville Taco Bell has now been indicted a second time by a grand jury, according to court records.

Kevon Yenovi Williams, 25, was arrested in connection to the deaths of 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and an unnamed 17-year-old male.

He was indicted just weeks later on one count of murdering two or more people. Court records filed in October 2021 say Williams claimed to be acting in self-defense.

On June 13, a new indictment was returned, indicting Williams on the following charges:

Murder of two or more persons

Murder during a first-degree robbery, 2x

Murder by or through deadly weapon used upon a victim inside a vehicle

Criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery

Williams was served the grand jury warrant while already incarcerated on July 7, court documents stated. Three days later, he was assigned two new defense attorneys.

That news comes after Williams handwrote two letters to Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Abel asking to represent himself, writing that he “doesn’t trust any counsel referred by the court.”

“I can’t and don’t trust any attorney/counsel referred by the Marshall County because I strongly believe they work with the state against me to interfere with the outcome at my proceeding,” Williams wrote.

On Feb. 17, 2023, Williams wrote another letter to Judge Abel, asking him to “remove both attorneys” so he can “proceed on this capital case Pro Se.”

I don’t need any co-counsel, just a trial date [scheduled] this year, and one pretrial immunity hearing between now and my trial date sometime this year. KEVON WILLIAMS’ HANDWRITTEN LETTER TO JUDGE ABEL



Additionally, Williams is asking to be tried separately from his co-defendant, Morgan Taylor Young. She wasn’t arrested in connection to the shooting until March 2022. Both Williams and Young were charged with two counts of murder, one count of capital murder and first-degree robbery.

Young entered a plea of “not guilty” to each of her four charges on May 4, 2022.

Court documents also state that Young’s age makes her ineligible for youthful offender status in her case, where she faces two charges of murder and one charge of capital murder, along with a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

A docket hearing for Young is set for September 5.

An immunity hearing and a separate hearing have been scheduled for Williams on August 29, at 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively.