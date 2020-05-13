Guntersville spa prepares to re-open with new safety guidelines

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Businesses across the Tennessee Valley are opening up under the amended safer at home order including close-contact service providers such as hair and nail salons and spas.

“In the beginning, we thought we’ll be shut down for two weeks and then that two weeks turned into eight,” said The Soak House and Soapery owner Teresa Staggs.

It was a tough eight weeks for The Soak House and Soapery employees, but they are excited to be back.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised and very happy to see our clients are eager to get back into the spa and relax. I think people need this now more than ever, to be honest,” explained Staggs.

Because most close contact is a hazard during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the close contact business is finding ways to keep their customers and employees safe, but relaxed.

“We want them to forget about COVID-19 when they’re in here. We will take the worry of that. We will take that on and make sure everything is good,” said Staggs.

Staggs told WHNT News 19 they will do even more sanitation than they have been and employees will be wearing personal protective equipment.

“Our disinfecting protocols have always been stringent and we’re going to continue to do that. Probably wiping down some more surfaces than what we probably were used to, just the common areas. All of us here in the spa will wear a mask and that’s a little bit different for us. Wearing gloves more than we do through most of our services. Some of our services like facials, she’ll wear gloves on certain modalities, but now, she’ll be wearing them for all of those,” explained Staggs.

She said the biggest change is the removal of self-service items like teas and waters.

All of the common touch points have been removed including the magazines in the lounge and the lotions in the soak rooms.

Those items will still be available upon request.

Staggs is also increasing buffer times between clients to ensure deep sanitization and social distancing.

The Soak House and Soapery also has several non-touch services including the soaks, spray tans, detox foot sock, and the sauna.

The business is set to re-open on Thursday, May 14, 2020.