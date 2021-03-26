Highway 227 in Guntersville closed, caving in

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews closed down Highway 227 early Friday morning because of a road cave-in. Guntersville Police asked people to avoid the area.

The cave-in is on AL Highway 227 near the intersection of Morgan Cove Road.

Guntersville Police say Highway 227 is closed down because a hole opened up and expanded to all three lanes of traffic.

A post on the Guntersville Police Department Facebook Page said State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and a crew with the Department of Transportation responded to the site.