Guntersville restaurant re-opens with unique safety measures in place

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Brick Bar and Grill fully reopened Thursday evening under Governor Kay Ivey’s amended safer at home order.

They were closed for two months but were able to use that time to get some remodeling done. With reopening comes some changes, including ramped up cleaning and some very unique new features at the bar area.

“We’ve put up some plexiglass and this divides them out, our guests individually, and then of course, if you’re in with more than one, if you have two or three, these are all removable and this way you sit next to your friends that you’ve come with, but also still keep the social distancing with the plexiglass next door,” said The Brick Bar and Grill owner Steve Perreault.

The plexiglass dividers are just one of the more unique features the business has put in place to keep customers and employees safe during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Employees are also blocking some booths, using disposable paper menus, and having a designated employee doing nothing but around the clock cleaning, while another is the lone check taker.

“We’re going to be very, you know, diligent trying to make sure everybody kind of follows our social distancing with some different things we’ve done here to kind of divide up tables and spread them out,” explained Perreault.

“This is new to us obviously. Something that I know the employees are excited about getting back to work. This will be a slow process but we’ll be careful when we do it. In general, I know the guests are too, ready to get back and have some good wings and food,” said Perreault.

Perreault told WHNT News 19 Thursday they should be able to seat around 50 to 60 customers at a time and maintain the required safety precautions under Governor Kay Ivey’s amended safer at home order.

Perreault has also increased the servers pay to minimum wage plus tips to start out because business may be slow as people become more comfortable getting back out to restaurants.