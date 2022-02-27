GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The spring book sale at Guntersville Public Library is just around the corner.

According to a Facebook post, the sale will happen from Thursday, March 24 to Saturday, March 26. The sale is open only to friends of the library members on Thursday, but opens to the general public on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day.

During the sale, paperback novels will be 25 cents, hardbacks are 50 cents, and both CDs and DVDs are also 50 cents.

The Guntersville Public Library is located at 1240 Obrig Avenue in Guntersville. For more information, visit their website here.