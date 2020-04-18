Guntersville protective clothing manufacturer temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A protective clothing manufacturer in Guntersville reported an employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Laura Kappler-Roberts, President of Kappler Inc., said in a statement the employee tested positive April 16. Kappler-Roberts said their manufacturing operations shut down to implement extra protection measures.

According to the statement, masks were made mandatory and employees will be required to have a nurse-conducted temperature check and health screening before work.

Kappler-Roberts said the company has been using a professional cleaning crew to sanitize the facilities and added they will do additional sanitation during the shut down.

She said they have no reason to believe and products made at the facilty present a danger of being contaminated.

Kappler Inc. is scheduled to reopen April 20.