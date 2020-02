JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Rain across Sand Mountain added to the already enormous amount of rain over the last 48 hours. Some roads are blocked off, while others just have signs reading "Water on the Road." Getting to all of those roads is a tough job and local EMA resources are stretched thin.

“It’s over the road down here now. Totally impassable. Somebody tried it the other night and they had get a wrecker to get them out of there. Tried driving through the water which is very dangerous, because you can’t tell where the main road is,” said Stevenson resident Sammy Smith.