Guntersville man starts Quarantine Bowl during COVID-19 crisis

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – COVID-19 has one self-proclaimed basketball geek in Marshall County needing a fix. Taylor McMurtrey created the Cereal Bowl with more than 1,200 participants.

March may be over, but the stay-at-home order is not.

After a huge response and demands to continue, McMurtrey morphed his idea into the Quarantine Bowl.

The public Facebook group currently has just over 800 members.

First round of play starts Friday, April 17,2020.

“People were just having fun with it. I created that to be a distraction and to do something fun amidst all the chaos and fear and quarantine and all that type of stuff. Something silly and something fun to take everyone’s mind off of that,” said Guntersville resident Taylor McMurtrey.

Since its inception, McMurtrey has started selling t-shirts to help raise money for groups that provide food for low-income families and students since school lunches are no longer an option.