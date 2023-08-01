MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County District Attorney’s (DA) Office announced on Monday that a Guntersville man has been given the maximum sentence after he was convicted of raping a child earlier this year.

Lawson James Lewis Miller, 44, was arrested nearly three years ago when he was charged with first-degree rape of a child under the age of 12, first-degree rape by forcible compulsion, and incest.

According to District Attorney Jennifer R. Bray, Miller was convicted after a three-day trial where evidence and testimony showed that Miller had sexually abused a child for almost two years beginning before they were 12.

The DA’s office said the State presented evidence during trial that Miller had “continuously had sexual intercourse with a child in his care from age 10-13.”

That forensic evidence included what was determined to be Miller’s seminal fluid on the inside and outside of the victim’s underwear and a separate pair of leggings.

Bray said the jury deliberated for only around 40 minutes before finding Miller guilty on all charges. Marshall County Judge Christopher Abel gave him the maximum sentence for each charge.

Following the sentencing, DA Bray said, “My heart is grateful for Judge Abel’s sentence in this case. Not only as a district attorney, but as a mom and as a member of this community. I’m so proud of the victim. Her bravery and courage is something that will always stick with me. I ask that our community continue to pray for her healing. Mr. Miller will die in prison, and that is honestly better than he deserves. This verdict and sentence would not have been possible without the hard work of my entire staff, but especially Assistant DA Adam Culbert, Retired Investigator Mike Turner, the Guntersville Police Department, the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center and the Marshall County Department of Human Resources.”