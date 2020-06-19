Guntersville man charged with multiple burglaries

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man is facing theft and burglary charges for a number of crimes that have happened in the last few months, Marshall County authorities said.

Jonathan Brian Jackson, 41, of Grant, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, and two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Jackson is accused of a number of burglaries and thefts that have happened north of the river bridge in the Honeycomb community. He could face more charges, authorities said.

Jackson’s bond was set at $8,000.