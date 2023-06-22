ROME, Ga. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man was arrested in Georgia after authorities there said he kicked a child during a traffic stop, leaving “visible marks.”

41-year-old Justin Heath Sweeney of Guntersville was charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and DUI child endangerment.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office provided News 19 with the arrest report, which details that Sweeney was stopped on Tuesday, June 13, after a Rome Police Officer said he was driving under the influence.

That report also says that the officer “observed [Sweeney] kicking the victim…leaving visible marks.”

All of this took place around 10 p.m. on Broad Street in Rome, Georgia.

Sweeney was booked into the Floyd County Jail on a $10,000 bond. According to jail records at the time this article was published, he no longer appeared to be in custody.