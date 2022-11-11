MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Guntersville man who was charged in connection to three overdoses, including one death, has been released from jail, according to court documents.

Alex Wayne Hollingsworth was arrested on August 8, 2022, by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s (MCSO) Drug Task Force after an investigation into five overdose deaths that happened between February 25-27, 2022.

Online court records say an agreement was reached between the state and Hollingsworth for his bond to be lowered to $40,000, consolidating the separate bonds from each charge.

John Siggers with the MCSO Drug Task Force said Hollingsworth was facing an $80,000 property bond and a $25,000 cash bond immediately following his arrest.

Siggers told News 19 at the time that Hollingsworth had been connected to three of the five overdoses, saying one was fatal. Siggers said the overdoses were connected to cocaine that Hollingsworth had distributed.

The charges against Hollingsworth were waived to a grand jury in September.

Currently, there are no hearings or appearances scheduled in the case.