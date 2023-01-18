MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 24-year-old Guntersville man who was charged in connection to three overdoses including one death has been indicted by a Marshall County grand jury.

Alex Wayne Hollingsworth was arrested on August 8, 2022, by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s (MCSO) Drug Task Force after an investigation into five overdoses that happened between February 25-27, 2022.

He was released from jail a few months later.

Online court records say an agreement was reached between the state and Hollingsworth for his bond to be lowered to $40,000, consolidating the separate bonds from each charge.

John Siggers with the MCSO Drug Task Force said Hollingsworth was facing an $80,000 property bond and a $25,000 cash bond immediately following his arrest.

Siggers told News 19 at the time that Hollingsworth had been connected to three of the five overdoses, saying one was fatal. Siggers said the overdoses were connected to cocaine that Hollingsworth had distributed.

He was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. The Grand Jury indicted him on one count of each of those charges in December.

An arraignment is scheduled for Hollingsworth on Monday, March 6.