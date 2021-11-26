Guntersville man accused of abusing baby

Daiquan Holt has been arrested for aggravated child abuse, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities said a man has been arrested after abusing a baby.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Daiquan Holt, 21, was arrested on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 15, investigators were notified that a five-month-old baby was at Huntsville Hospital with suspicious injuries.

Later investigation found that the injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

The baby was sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and Holt was charged with aggravated child abuse.

He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.