GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s nearly time for an annual tradition that dates all the way back to the 1940s.

Guntersville Lake Hydrofest is returning on June 24 and 25.

Tickets go on sale for Guntersville Lake 2023 Hydrofest on Wednesday, March 1.

Pre-sale prices begin at $15 for single-day passes and $20 for a weekend pass. There is also the ultimate weekend pass option for $30, which gives you access to both days of the event and transportation to see the boats at any time during the race weekend. Prices for tickets go up on June 16 at 9 a.m., tickets then become At The Gate prices.

There is a new ticket option for this year’s race called the Rooster Tail Party Area. Race organizers say there will be amazing views of turns 3 and 4 as well as the rest of the racecourse. There will be seating and shade sails located throughout this area in Zone 3 of the venue.

Ticket holders to the Rooster Tail Party get lunch on both days and non-alcoholic beverages. There will be a cash bar for alcoholic purchases. You will also be able to head to the pits anytime Saturday or Sunday to see the boats up close. The cost of the Rooster Tail Party area is $60.

Club-level tickets which include access to a private, tented area for ‘on-the-water’ viewing, free lunches and beverages both days, and free transportation to the boats are also available for $120.

If you like more of the tailgate experience, you can reserve a tent space. They have premium tent spaces for $75 in Zone 1 on the water. Regular tent spaces that are mostly not on the water in Zone 1 and 2 are available for $60 and for $50 in Zone 3. Each space is 15×15 feet. The venue only allows pop-up tents and there is no overnight camping allowed.

Tickets are on sale online through www.guntersvillelakehydrofest.com or you can purchase them in person by stopping by the MCTS office located at 1601 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976.

Hydrofest also has volunteer opportunities for those who want to help out. Anyone interested can email info@explorelakeguntersville.com.