MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.

Havoc, a male pit bull mix, is expected to be put down on December 13.

According to AL.com, Havoc injured Teri Angel in September 2021, causing tears in her scalp and arm. Valina Jackson, the dog’s owner, filed an appeal after the municipal court ruled that he was dangerous.

Guntersville City impounded the dog after a court hearing was held, adding that the deposition was handled in accordance with “Emily’s Law,” a state law named after a 2017 dog attack that killed 24-year-old Emily Colvin in Jackson County.

Shortly after that hearing in November 2021, AL.com says Jackson and two others were arrested after they allegedly broke into the animal shelter and stole the dog back.

The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed a Marshall County Circuit Court’s decision to have the dog euthanized.

Jackson has also been ordered to reimburse the city for the costs of holding the dog, which could reach up to $20 per day.