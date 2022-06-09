GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Guntersville dentist’s office is reaching out those in need through a canned food drive – and a chance at free dental services.

Total Dental Care in Guntersville will host the two-for-one special on Friday, June 17 beginning at 7 a.m. The staff at Total Dental Care will provide one free service in exchange for two canned goods.

Registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. and will be first come, first serve. If arrive before 7 a.m., there will be a sign-up sheet posted outside.

Here are the rules for the special event:

You must be age 19 or older, bring a valid photo ID, and a list of current medications

Only one service will be offered per patient, including a cleaning, filling, or extraction

The minimum donation is two canned food items, but more are welcomed!

Extensive surgical extractions cannot be performed at the event

Patients who already have dental insurance are not eligible for the event

Total Dental Care is located at 1724 Gunter Avenue, Suite A in Guntersville. To learn more about their services, visit guntersvilledentist.com or call 256-582-CARE.