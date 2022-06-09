GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Guntersville dentist’s office is reaching out those in need through a canned food drive – and a chance at free dental services.
Total Dental Care in Guntersville will host the two-for-one special on Friday, June 17 beginning at 7 a.m. The staff at Total Dental Care will provide one free service in exchange for two canned goods.
Registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. and will be first come, first serve. If arrive before 7 a.m., there will be a sign-up sheet posted outside.
Here are the rules for the special event:
- You must be age 19 or older, bring a valid photo ID, and a list of current medications
- Only one service will be offered per patient, including a cleaning, filling, or extraction
- The minimum donation is two canned food items, but more are welcomed!
- Extensive surgical extractions cannot be performed at the event
- Patients who already have dental insurance are not eligible for the event
Total Dental Care is located at 1724 Gunter Avenue, Suite A in Guntersville. To learn more about their services, visit guntersvilledentist.com or call 256-582-CARE.