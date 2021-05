GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – It’s now official, Guntersville City Schools has a new superintendent.

Jason Barnett, the former superintendent of DeKalb County Schools, will now lead the Guntersville City Schools System.

The Board of Education made the announcement this week.

Barnett told News 19 last week he’s “excited to embark on this new journey alongside the community, and the faculty and staff of Guntersville City Schools.”