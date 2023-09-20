GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Guntersville are investigating after an anonymous tip was sent to the Board of Education office as school was dismissing.

Guntersville City Schools (GCS) said that the tip came into the board office stating they should “be out of school in 2 hours.”

Officials with GCS say they immediately contacted local law enforcement who dispatched support to all campuses, as well as the Fusion Center in Montgomery to review the tip and where it came from.

According to GCS, the Fusion Center has identified a potential source and is investigating the incident further. GCS IT staff is also working to identify the tip’s source.

“We do not believe that this is a credible threat, but we take all threats seriously and increase police presence; however, if and when the originator is identified we will pursue all legal options regarding consequences related to their actions,” said officials with the school system in a statement on social media.

