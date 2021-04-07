Guntersville City Schools exploring option of new high school building

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Guntersville City Schools is looking at replacing Guntersville High School’s building with a new facility that would hold more students and be prepared for future expansion.

The school board has approved money for a geotechnical study for an estimated $43 million high school that would be located on the same property as the current high school but in a different spot on the property, Guntersville City Schools interim superintendent Ric Ayer said.

In order to make the new school happen, a property tax will have to be approved by voters. That tax would increase property taxes by 7.5 mills, which is roughly $75 a year for a house worth $100,000.

The two-story school would hold 100 more students than the current one but is designed for future expansion if it’s needed.

The school also would have two full gyms in the main gym that would seat 1,200 people, an auxiliary gym that would seat about 600 and a new auditorium that would seat about 700 people, according to Ayer.

The whole project would take somewhere between 30 and 36 months to complete, Ayer said. The first phase would take about a year and involve preparing the space and bringing in modular rooms for band and chorus, which would be torn down first.

Phase two would involve tearing down the old school and would take another 12 month, Ayer said.