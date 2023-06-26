GUNTSERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the past year, Guntersville residents have enjoyed the fine dining, shops and fun on the water at the city harbor – and it’s produced quite a bit of money for the city.

“It’s generated 600,000 dollars in revenues,” said Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar.

The city harbor, a mixed-use lakefront development in Guntersville, houses retailers, restaurants and condos. The harbor opened in

“Our business has been doing great,” said City Harbor owner Patrick Lawler, “I think all our tenants are really doing well, it’s really been doing well for the city. I know the downtown merchants, they see an increase in business with us being here. I think it’s been a real positive for the city.”

Soon, there will be new additions made to the already booming water-front attraction. A hotel is currently in the process of being built along the harbor.

“It’s getting really close to starting construction. I’d say it’s a good two years away, hopefully sooner, but that will be a great addition so people can actually come stay at city harbor, enjoy city harbor, enjoy downtown and all the other benefits our city has to offer,” said Mayor Dollar.

So, the future looks bright for Guntersville after a booming first year for the harbor, and it’ll be ‘rocking’ pretty soon as they are set to host a music event in July.

Guntersville City Harbor is hosting “Rock the Dock” on July 22nd – with who they say is a “big name entertainer” headlining. They said they will announce who that headliner will be at a later date.