Guntersville church loses building funds after break-in

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Members of the House of Salvation church in Guntersville are taking a step back in construction after the church was broken into for the second time in eight months. The money taken was for the building fund.

“The irreplaceable thing is not the property damage, it’s the people that gave and may have gave the only thing they had to the building fund, you can’t replace that,” said Pastor Greg Gilliam.

Two broken doors were left behind at the non-denominational church.

Gilliam told WHNT News 19 the thief or thieves used a pry bar on a side door near the back of the church.

Eight months ago, the same door was kicked in and around $1,000 was stolen.

Tuesday night, only about $300 was taken.

“We’re building it and paying for it as we go so we won’t owe anything on it. This is basically the last part of the church we need to finish, and that’s where they broke in,” explained Gilliam.

Gilliam, who works in construction, said he is thankful the church wasn’t vandalized and that nothing else was stolen.

“Our crew and church people have built this thing, so we feel very fortunate nothing else was done. We do forgive them, and we do pray for them, we really do. We just don’t want it to happen again,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam said he was planning to install security cameras and lighting later in the spring, but that timeline is now moving up to next week.