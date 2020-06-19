Guntersville business offers free uniform cleaning for first responders

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Special Touch Restoration in Guntersville is doing some good deeds.

The owner, Nathan Evans, is offering free uniform cleaning to local first responders, including police and fire departments.

The Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department treasurer stopped by to pick theirs up on Friday.

The free service saves the departments money, but also extends the life of the uniforms.

“The equipment is basically supposed to be changed about every 10 years, due to our low usage of it, by cleaning it periodically, we can extend the life,” said Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department treasurer Richard Lawson.

Evans told WHNT News 19 his father was a volunteer firefighter.

He said he was thinking of only offering the free cleaning for a month or so, but they have gotten so many requests that he may offer it indefinitely.

“They don’t get them cleaned enough, especially volunteer fire departments. They’re not healthy, it’s related to causing cancer, so we’re trying to just help out the community as much as we can,” said Evans. “They’re volunteering their time and they don’t have a lot of money to operate with and if I can help them out, because I do know what they go through, I’ll do what I can.”

“It’s great to see community involvement. The community covering the people that are volunteering to risk their lives,” said Lawson.

Special Touch Restoration also does fire, water, and hazard cleaning.

Evans said they just finished cleaning the Guntersville High School gymnasium and locker rooms for free since there was a COVID-19 case there.