Guntersville boat company offering free rides to healthcare workers and families

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A Guntersville boat company is thanking healthcare workers and their families with free rides on the lake.

From Thursday, May 14 to Sunday, May 17, Lake River and Fun will be starting their second season with the promotion.

All four days, boats will launch on the hour from noon-3 p.m.

In compliance with state health orders, boats will be limited to no more than 10 people per ride, will be sanitized between rides, and the company will have hand sanitizer available for riders.

Masks are highly encouraged as well.

Visit the website or call (256) 677-8124 to book.