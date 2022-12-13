GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The folks at Guntersville Animal Hospital & Surgery Center are pleading for adoptions ahead of the upcoming holidays.

According to a social media post made by the shelter, adoption fees on all animals are waived until December 23, 2022. The shelter says full vetting is still included.

“We need your help! Our shelter is currently full and we have so many wonderful dogs who are looking for their FURever home just in time for Christmas!” the organization wrote on Facebook.

The shelter says they hate the thought of the potential pets spending Christmas there instead of “at home, snuggled up, watching Christmas movies, [and] waiting for Santa Paws!”

“These babies are in need of adoption or even [fostering] for Christmas,” the post continued. “Fostering is very simple and if an adoption is not the option, they can be brought back to us after Christmas!”

To learn more about opportunities to foster a pet, click here.

“Please consider adopting one of our precious shelter babies, they really do make the best gift,” the post concluded.

The shelter is located at 1609 Henry Street in Guntersville. If you’re interested in stopping by to adopt or foster an animal, the shelter is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.