SYLVANIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar, was arrested on felony warrants during a traffic stop in Sylvania on Tuesday, November 29.

While arresting Bass, police say a stolen firearm was found. The gun was reported stolen from a previous burglary in Scottsboro, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Christopher Arsenault (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) William Charles Sparks (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Justin Wade Bass (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

William Charles Sparks, 32, of Fort Payne, was arrested on November 30 in Valley Head, after further investigation into the burglary. James Christopher Arsenault, 31, of Valley Head, was also arrested on felony warrants.

After arresting Sparks, police claim several stolen guns and chainsaws were recovered related to the Scottsboro burglary.

Sparks was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree property theft, fourth-degree property theft, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, and drug paraphernalia possession.