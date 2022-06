FYFFE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Grove Oak man is dead after a shooting last weekend, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

DCSO said deputies responded to a home on County Road 541 in Grove Oak on Sunday, June 19.

Officials say 61-year-old Sammy Lee Frasier was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into the shooting is underway and more details will be released at a later time.