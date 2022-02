DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was killed on Thursday after his car overturned in a creek.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say the car driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Alan White of Grove Oak left the road and overturned into a creek. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3. The single-vehicle crash happened on County Road 28, just three miles south of Geraldine.