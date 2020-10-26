Group plans to ask Albertville City Council for support in removing Confederate flag

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Monday was a big night for people who want the Confederate flag in front of the Marshall County Courthouse taken down.

Local pastor Ben Alford planned to address the Albertville City Council with a proposition regarding the removal of the flag.

Alford and members of Say Their Names Alabama said they hope City Council members will back them in their ongoing fight to have the flag removed. Say Their Names members told News 19 their demands fell on deaf ears at the Marshall County Commission.