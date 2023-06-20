MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Grant man has died after being shot in the head on June 15, according to the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO identified Gregory Allen Jarrett, 28, as they man who was shot in the head/face on June 15 and says he passed away as a result of his injuries on June 17 at the Huntsville Hospital.

A spokesperson with the MSCO says on June 15, MCSO Deputies and Grant Police Department responded to a call at a home in the 2500 Block of Eleven Forty Road in the Simpson Point Community near the Town of Grant.

Upon arrival, deputies found Jarrett with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head/face, lying in the front yard of the residence, according to MCSO.

Jarrett was transported to the Huntsville Hospital where he later died on June 17.

MCSO says it’s too early to say if charges will be brought against anyone but that Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office have been in close communication regarding this investigation, which is still ongoing.