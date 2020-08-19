Grant County man arrested following shooting investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County Deputies arrested Bradley Stephen Anderson of Grant on Monday after a man was shot in the leg earlier this month.

Marshall County Deputies were called to a home on North New Hope Highway in Marshall County on August 8th where they found a man shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital.

While investigating, deputies identified Bradley Stephen Anderson of Grant as the offender. Investigators got Assault 2nd warrants for Anderson and tried to find him.

The Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip on August 17th that the Nissan truck used in the shooting was parked at a home on Gilley Dr. in Grant.

Deputies found the truck and shortly after knocking on the door of home, Anderson exited with his hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident.

When Anderson was arrested, deputies said he had a loaded gun on him.

Anderson is currently being held for a parole violation and was also charged with an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Bond was set at $12,500.00.