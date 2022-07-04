According to online court documents, a grand jury has indicted a Phil Campbell man for murder. (Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to online court documents, a grand jury has indicted a Phil Campbell man for murder.

29-year-old Andrew Landers was charged with murder on March 22, 2022. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 900-block of Olinger Road shortly before 9 p.m. that evening.

According to authorities, the Scottsboro address is within the Marshall County limits.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Taylor Hamilton Olson, with multiple stab wounds. Medics were called, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrew Landers (Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Landers was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail without bond. He was released the following day, according to court documents.

Along with the indictment, Landers’ bond was set at $200,000.

An arraignment has been scheduled for October 3 at the Marshall County Courthouse.