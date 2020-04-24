Google, Regions Bank make donations to help Jackson County businesses

BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 02: A magnifying glass is seen in front of a screen on which the Google search engine is displayed on June 02, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce said it has received donations from Google and Regions Bank that will go toward helping small businesses stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google donated $25,000 to help establish the Small Business Relief Fund, the chamber said in a news release Friday morning. Regions Bank offered an additional $8,000.

“It is our commitment to do everything possible to help our small businesses during this unprecedented crisis,” Chamber president Rick Roden said in a news release. “This county-wide partnership gives us an opportunity to offer much needed help to the local businesses we serve.”

The chamber began taking applications Friday and plans to begin distributing funds in early May, as donations become available. Applicants do not have to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce to apply.

The chamber said more money will be needed to help businesses. Anyone interested in donating to the fund can do so through the website or by mailing checks to the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 407 E. Willow Street, Scottsboro AL 35768.