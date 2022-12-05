John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are teaming up for ‘The Big Night Out’ tour next summer — and that includes a stop in Albertville.

The tour will stop at Sand Mountain Amphitheater on July 29. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. CST.

The only other stops near North Alabama are in Atlanta, Ga. on July 30 and Franklin, Tenn. on August 25. This is the first Goo Goo Dolls nationwide tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

