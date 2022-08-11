FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive, and there are several goodies being offered to entice potential donors.

On Thursday, August 11, anyone who has the ability to donate blood is encouraged to stop by the Bloodmobile at 2801 Jordan Road between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Officials say anyone who donates during the month of August will get a limited edition tumbler.

Not only that – but anyone who donates twice between May 1 and August 31 will be entered to win a trip to Disney World!

The organization says the giveaway is in collaboration with Walt Disney World since the two are celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year.

Blood Assurance is offering a 3-day stay with tickets for a family of four, or a 5-day stay with tickets for a couple.

Blood Assurance encourages anyone planning to donate to schedule an appointment ahead of time to make the process go faster. You can do that by calling 1-800-962-0628 or visiting their website here