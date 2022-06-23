GERALDINE, Ala. (WHNT) — Brand-new welcome signs were erected in Geraldine this month – a project championed by late Councilman Tim Gilbert.

Gilbert, a former Geraldine Town Councilman and Transportation Supervisor for Marshall County Schools, passed away due to COVID-19 in December 2020. He served a total of 20 years on the council.

Gilbert was replaced on the Town Council by his wife, Melissa.

Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables said Gilbert always wanted nice signs for the town as it is the first thing people see when coming into the area.

“Tim Gilbert wanted to do several things to just make the Town look better,” Ables told News 19. “He was certainly a great asset to our Town and an encouragement to me to try to make Geraldine as good as we can. He was voted Best Councilmember in DeKalb County… one year.”

Ables said the signs were made by Creative Signs in Cullman, and cost between $11,000 and $12,000.

The mayor said one of the town’s next projects would be a new tee ball field at the park – another project Gilbert pushed for.

“This was also a project that Tim was very much in favor of and wanted to see happen,” Ables said. “We have purchased the land, cleared it and hope to have it ready by Spring 2023.”

Other hopeful or upcoming projects Ables mentioned for the town include:

The construction of a new sidewalk from Geraldine High School to the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

The renovation of the old Liberty Bank building for the Geraldine Clinic

Paving at the Geraldine Senior Center

Repaving streets

Buying new police vehicles

