GERALDINE, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County man was given not just one, not even two, but 23 life sentences on the nearly 30 charges he was facing.

64-year-old Rex Duard Tidmore of Geraldine pleaded guilty to 22 child sex crimes and four drug-related charges on March 7.

Deputy District Attorney Summer Summerford said during the sentencing hearing on April 21 that it was up to the State and the Defense to present evidence and arguments in support of the length of the proposed sentence.

Summerford implored the Court to sentence Tidmore to the maximum time allowed on each of his 26 offenses.

Circuit Judge Shaunathan Bell sentenced Tidmore to the following:

Conspiracy to commit human trafficking: Life in prison

First-degree sodomy: Life in prison without the possibility of parole

Possession of obscene material involving a minor (20 counts): Life in prison for each count

Manufacturing a controlled substance: 20 years

Trafficking in cannabis: Life in prison without the possibility of parole

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: 5 years

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 1 year

Following Tidmore’s conviction, District Attorney Mike O’Dell said the charges stemmed from 2017 when a confidential informant came to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and said they believed Tidmore was planning to buy or kidnap a young girl to keep locked in his home for sexual purposes.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Tidmore had sexually abused a girl younger than 12.

Authorities also found a large amount of marijuana in Tidmore’s basement, along with obscene pictures of a “minor child engaging in sexual conduct.”

The judge ruled for the sentences to be served consecutively rather than concurrently, which means that even without the two life sentences without parole, Tidmore still faces around 446 years in the state penitentiary.