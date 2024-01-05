MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Geraldine man is charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Billy Lee, 48, of Geraldine, was arrested on Wednesday, January 3 following an investigation by Marshall County Sheriff’s Investigators and Marshall County DHR.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded to a home near Swearengin on Dec. 28 and made contact with a child.

Investigators say they learned the 6-year-old had disclosed to the parents that a visiting family member – later identified as Lee – had engaged with them ‘in a sexual nature.’ Relatives told investigators Mr. Lee was “highly intoxicated and passed out” inside the home. This is when officials say deputies reached out to investigators and DHR.

Deputies made contact with Lee in a bedroom in the house.

Lee had active warrants through the Fyffe Police Department, and was taken into custody on those warrants without incident, MCSO said.

The child was interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center, and warrants were obtained for Lee’s arrest in Marshall County the following day.

Lee was released from the Alabama Department of Corrections in October of this year on a Mandatory Release.