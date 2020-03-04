Geraldine Assistant Police Chief fired over controversial Facebook comment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Geraldine Assistant Police Chief Jeff Buckles was fired over a Facebook post on Tuesday. Our news partner AL.com reports the Geraldine Town Council voted 5-1 on the issue. Buckles was placed on administrative leave in February.

Buckles posted to Facebook after the State of the Union Address, “Pelosi just ripped up his speech. Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.” In hours following, the post was shared all over the country. Many residents emailed and called our newsroom.

Buckles requested a private hearing with legal counsel and a third party that made a formal recommendation to the city council and mayor.

Buckles apologized for his comments in a later post on Facebook, but both posts have since been deleted.