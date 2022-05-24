DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Last week, a wreck just south of Fort Payne killed a woman from Georgia.

According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the single-vehicle crash happened at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Officials say 53-year-old Rita Diana York of Calhoun, Ga. was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was a passenger on left the road and overturned. She was airlifted to the hospital and passed away on Monday, May 23.

The driver of the motorcycle was not injured.

Officials say the crash happened on County Road 255 near 256, around five miles south of Fort Payne.