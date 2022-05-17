DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Georgia man was indicted last week on federal trafficking charges and sentenced to 92 months in prison.

Officials say 60-year-old Gordon Randall Bethune of Trenton was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison on Tuesday, May 10. He will have to serve 36 months of supervised released following his 92 month sentence.

As previously reported, Bethune was arrested last November by the DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction Team during a traffic stop on Highway 11 near Sulphur Springs.

At that time, police say Bethune was locally charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, possession of marijuana in the first degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last December, the case was presented to a federal grand jury where the indictment was obtained.

Police say Bethune was then arrested by local authorities along with the FBI’s Northeast Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force and Dade County Sheriff’s Office, before being transferred to U.S. Marshals and taken into federal custody.