Georgia man indicted in connection with Albertville Regions bank robbery

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A Georgia man has been indicted on a charge of robbery in connection with robbing an Albertville bank.

A federal grand jury indicted Nekyle N. Chaney, 45, with a single charge of bank robbery.

Chaney is accused of robbing the Albertville Regions Bank in February.

Albertville Police said Chaney was the only person who entered the bank; two other suspects were found in Boaz after Boaz Police stopped the apparent getaway car.

A bystander chased Chaney after he ran from the bank and was caught at a nearby business.

Nobody was injured in the robbery and police believed all the money taken was recovered.

If found guilty, Chaney could face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.