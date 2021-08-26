Georgia man indicted in connection with Albertville Regions bank robbery

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A Georgia man has been indicted on a charge of robbery in connection with robbing an Albertville bank.
A federal grand jury indicted Nekyle N. Chaney, 45, with a single charge of bank robbery.
Chaney is accused of robbing the Albertville Regions Bank in February.
Albertville Police said Chaney was the only person who entered the bank; two other suspects were found in Boaz after Boaz Police stopped the apparent getaway car.
A bystander chased Chaney after he ran from the bank and was caught at a nearby business.
Nobody was injured in the robbery and police believed all the money taken was recovered.
If found guilty, Chaney could face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.