RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Georgia man was charged after police say he faxed a forged prescription for a controlled substance to a pharmacy in Rainsville.

According to Rainsville Police, the prescription was called in to Rainsville Drugs who alerted officers to the incident. The pharmacy worked with law enforcement to apprehend the person who called in the prescription.

Police say Rainsville Drugs called the person to say their prescription was ready. When he arrived, police showed up and arrested Dawson Phillip Brown, 23, of Stone Mountain, Ga. around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Brown was charged with possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, passing a forged instrument, and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $10,250 bond.