ATTALLA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a teen was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening.

The accident took the life of an 18-year-old from Boaz, whose name was not released. ALEA says the teen was fatally injured when the 2000 Chrysler Cirrus left the road, struck a ditch and the vehicle caught on fire.

Authorities confirmed the teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA says the wreck happened around 5:55 p.m. on U.S. 431 at mile marker 27, about three miles north of Attalla.

Troopers with Highway Patrol Division say no further information is available at this time as they continue to investigate.